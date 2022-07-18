By Matthew Roscoe • 18 July 2022 • 17:17

Heartbreak as 6-year-old boy placed in coma after suffering cardiac arrest in Italy's Pisa. Image: dade72/Shutterstock.com

SHOCKING news coming out of Italy on Monday, July 18 reveals that a 6-year-old boy has been placed in coma after suffering a cardiac arrest while attending an amusement park in Pisa, Italy.

The young boy was with his parents at the amusement park in San Giuliano Terme (Pisa) on Sunday, July 17 when he went into cardiac arrest.

Ambulance crews rushed to the scene and the young boy was transported to Cisanello hospital (Pisa) in critical condition.

However, his condition worsened after he was intubated so the decision was made by doctors to have him transferred by helicopter to Meyer paediatric hospital in Florence where he remains in a coma.

The tragic incident happened at around 5 pm when the 6-year-old reportedly fell unconscious by the side of the pool.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, staff at the facility were performing CPR and had used the facility’s defibrillator in order to try to save the young boy’s life.

The heartbreaking situation in Pisa follows the tragic news from Taormina, Messina, Italy where four-year-old Domenico Bandieramonte died after suffering three cardiac arrests after allegedly contracting a killer bacteria while in hospital.

The tragic death of Domenico Bandieramonte, who allegedly died after contracting Enterococcus Faecalis in hospital on Sunday, July 10, is currently being probed by the Messina Prosecutor’s Office.

