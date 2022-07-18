Shocking as policeman teargasses a homeless man without leaving his car

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 12:03

French Police - Image Ceri Breeze/Shutterstock.com

A homeless man has been teargassed by a policeman who didn’t even get out of his car to investigate a crime he had been sent to look into.

The events. which happened on Friday have only come to light on Monday, July 18 with Paris Police saying they are investigating and will take appropriate action once all those involved have been identified.

A video was taken by a witness in the early hours of the morning in Le Bourget, in Seine-Saint-Denis, on the corner of rue du Commandant Baroche and Avenue de la Division- Leclerc, shows a patrol car reverse up to a pedestrian crossing where a homeless man is waiting with all his possessions.

They then proceed to gas him from the passenger seat of the car leaving him screaming in pain before falling to the ground. The police car then sped off without checking on the man.

According to the witness, the homeless man did not show any aggression towards the police.

Initial investigations from the police suggest that they had responded to reports of a man throwing objects at passing vehicles. They located the homeless man and gassed him, however, it is not known whether he was the culprit.

The agents involved will be suspended without pay pending a full investigation according to news site Policia H50.

The police are required to investigate a complaint properly and fully, with those involved in this case possibly facing charges of assault after they teargassed a homeless man without investigating whether he was the person sought in their enquiries.

