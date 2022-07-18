By Chris King • 18 July 2022 • 21:49

Another Conservative party candidate crashes out of the leadership race

Tom Tugendhat becomes the latest Conservative party candidate to fall out of the race to be the next Prime Minister.

Tom Tugendhat has become the latest Conservative party candidate to be evicted from the race to be the next Prime Minister of Britain. The former soldier departed the battle this evening, Monday, July 18, and now there are four remaining runners.

Rishi Sunak looks an odds-on favourite to be in the final two although he just failed to reach the support of 120 MPs. The fight between Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt is looking closer than ever tonight as they both look to claim that second spot in the final two.

Kemi Badenoch is not out of contention yet, which makes for an interesting next ballot tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19. She picked up the support of Sir John Redwood, the influential right-winger, but it remains to be seen if she can win enough extra backing to overtake either of the two above her.

Michael Gove has thrown his weight behind Ms Badenoch as his choice for PM, and encouraged others to do the same. The remaining four candidates will now wait to find out tomorrow exactly where the backers of Tom Tugendhat place their new support.

