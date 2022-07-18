Bather dies off Calafell beach in Tarragona after being hit by a boat’s propellor

By Chris King • 18 July 2022 • 3:16

Image of the Tarragona town of Calafell. Credit: Google maps - Maria Sendra

A bather was killed at a beach in the Tarragona municipality of Calafell after being hit by the propellor of a boat.

A tragic incident in the waters off the Tarragona beach of Calafell resulted in the death of a man who was hit by a boat while bathing. Sources close to the case informed EFE that the boat had lifted its anchor and started to get under steam when it rammed into the bather in the water.

According to the same sources, the event took place shortly before 6:30pm, on the Salines de Calafell beach in Tarragona province. The victim suffered injuries to his head when the boat’s propellor hit him.

The victim was still conscious after the impact and he was able to be rescued and taken ashore for treatment of his wound. Despite the best efforts to save him by a team of medics from an Emergency Medical System (SEM) ambulance that had been deployed to the location, he was eventually confirmed dead at the scene.

An investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil – as the judicial police – to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to discover how the boat came to run into the bather, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

