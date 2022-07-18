Benidorm to study effects of climate change on its coastline and marine reserve

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 22:49

Image Benidorm beach - Selina Irina Shutterstock.com

Benidorm is working with the University of Alicante to study the effects of climate change on its coastline and the local marine reserve.

The study, which begins the week of July 18, is part of the council’s plan to consolidate the city as a sustainable destination and to help prevent the impact of climate change.

Costing €13,000 the study is looking at the impact that climate change can have on society and the heritage of Benidorm. It will also look at the measures needed for the city to transform into a circular economy.

Toni Pérez, Benidorm’s Mayor, said: “We collaborate with a prestigious university, especially in this field, such as that of Alicante, within the framework of the Benidorm Smart + Safe Tourist Destination Plan, with the aim of analysing how climate change can affect our coastline in the coming decades and mitigate its effects.”

He continued saying that: “It will allow the city’s preparation in stopping the loss of biodiversity and improving the resilience of our beaches and economy. It will also help to consolidate our position as a smart and sustainable tourist destination of world reference.”

Key to this approach is the promotion of sustainable consumption and local agri-food production, as well as other measures.

Pérez finished by saying: “Not only will we study the best ways to adapt our coastline and biodiversity to climate trends, but we will also analyse the best way to continue advancing towards comprehensive sustainability.

Benidorm’s sustainability plan is being backed with some €3 million in investment. The plan is divided into 19 actions: actions in infrastructure and tourist facilities to improve accessibility and sustainability, actions to advance management, smart planning and the diversification of tourism products, the competitive transformation of the city and measures to ensure hygienic-sanitary safety.

Studying the effects of climate change on its coastline and marine reserve will help it to become a modern greener city that is recognised internationally for a reason other than partying and cheap entertainment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.