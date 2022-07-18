Benissa launches a gift card to help residents get by

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 22:41

L to R AFIC-Creama Commerce, Isabel Bou, Mayor Arturo Poquet, President of the Trade Union, Juan Motilla, and the Vice President, Vanedda Cárdena - image Benissa Council

The mayor of Benissa has launched a new gift card to help subsidise the purchases of the neediest in the town.

The announcement on Monday, July 18 was made by Mayor Arturo Poquet along with the President of the Trade Union, Juan Motilla, and the Vice President, Vanedda Cárdena.

Designed to help both local residents and the local business community, the bond will require anyone taking part to invest €100 in return for which they will receive a €200 bond that can be spent locally.

The council, who has the full participation and support of local unions, will be investing €90,00o in the scheme and its management with a little more €75,000 going directly in gift card subsidisation. That will result in more than €150,000 being invested back into the local economy.

Poquet said: “This is an initiative that has been working on for months and that will finally be launched in September in a very operational modality with the money cards, facilitating the task both for the citizens as well as businesses adhering to the campaign.”

He added that the council is doing everything it can, as it did during the pandemic, to help local people and local businesses.

Councillor for AFIC-Creama Commerce, Isabel Bou, said she was very happy with the agreement that will help to strengthen the local economy in tough times. She added that over the next few days AFIC-CREAMA and Unió Gremial will speak to those organisations wishing to participate as well as advising citizens in Benissa on how to obtain their gift cards.

