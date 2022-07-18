Breaking Update: King’s nephew and Love Island participant in Marbella shooting venue

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 10:55

BREAKING: Breaking News: Mass shooting in a Marbella club on the Costa del Sol

10:46 am July 18 – The Dutch influencer Kelly van der Minne, known for her participation in the reality show Love Island, was at the nightclub during the shooting.

She told news site AD that she lay on the floor for at least ten minutes before getting up and running out of the nightclub. “A woman next to us was shot. She was hit in the buttock. This is just the worst thing that could happen,” she said in a video on social media. “We lay on the ground terrified for ten minutes. We just witnessed a liquidation. Please find this crazy and give him a life sentence. You can’t just take someone’s life!” Van der Minne, followed by 100,000 fans on Instagram, was unharmed. “We left as quickly as we could.”

10:06 am July 18 – According to Olivia Garófano Chereguini of news site OK Diario, the nephew of Spain’s King was also in the venue at the time, celebrating his birthday with friends.

Froilán de Marichalar, is the son of Elena de Borbón, kings Felipe sister. It is not known whether he was injured or whether he was still in the venue at the time of the shooting.

10:06 am July 18 – DJ Black Coffee, who was the resident DJ at the Opium Nightclub last night at the time of the shooting has posted on his Instagram that he hopes everyone got home safe.

It is not known whether he was still in the nightclub at the time or whether he witnessed the events.

10:06 am July 18 – Claims have been made that the nightclub is a known haunt for those involved in the drugs trade, although that is yet to be confirmed as is the identity of those involved.

One Instagram user commenting on the footage online has said that: “The truth is that the control at the entrance, almost NO CONTROL….almost like water coming out of the tap. It’s normal for weapons to enter the venue.”

The incident has now been confirmed by the Police Association however they have supplied few details.

9:37 am July 18 – New footage taken from outside the nightclub has emerged showing the chaos and panic that followed the shooting.

Accusations have been made that a group of drug traffickers were involved, with police still investigating and yet to release a statement.

Un grupo de narcotraficantes provocó anoche una reyerta que acabó en un tiroteo que ha dejado 5 heridos en el Opium Marbella, en la pelea también usaron armas blancas. pic.twitter.com/2WMxqthSlQ — Predator (@predatole) July 18, 2022

9:22 am July 18 – Unconfirmed reports are coming in of a second death with at least seven injured.

According to a witness who wished to remain anonymous, the gunman apparently opened fire shooting randomly resulting in a number of people being injured. It is not known whether any of those who attacked him were injured as a result.

8:55 am July 18 – It has been confirmed that at least one woman has died and four people injured, with the person responsible in hospital under police guard.

According to local reports, the man detained is suffering from stab wounds after a fight broke out just after 1 am in the Opium nightclub on the Paseo Marítimo de Marbella.

An altercation between a number of men is said to have resulted in knives being drawn and people being stabbed, at which point the gun was drawn and shots fired. The gunman is understood to be suffering from stab wounds to the head and the body.

A resident in the area who witnessed the scene told El Confidencial: “I couldn’t sleep because of the noise from the disco and suddenly I heard the four shots. I looked out because from the beginning I knew that these were not fireworks like the ones that had been launched on other nights.

“I saw many people running and leaving the premises so I called the police.

He added that the police were quickly on the scene and at last count, there were 18 police vehicles and at least three ambulances.

8:01 am July 18 – Unconfirmed reports suggest at least one woman has died and another four have been injured in the shooting.

Police are said to be still on the scene but as yet have not issued any reports or updates, with the investigation still ongoing.

7:21 am July 18 – Reports of a shooting at Opium Marbella nightclub on the Costa del Sol are coming in with the incident said to have happened in the early hours of this morning.

Video supplied to Euroweeklynews shows the incident taking place at around 2;30 am with the unidentified gunman opening fire after an altercation amongst the revellers.

Tweets online show the aftermath of the shooting with at least five people said to have been shot.

We just had a shooting with marbella opium, I am totally in shock 😭 #opiummarbella #BLACKCOFFEE pic.twitter.com/aq6glkC8lT — Abdi Meriem (@meriemm_ad) July 18, 2022

