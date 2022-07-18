Update: 345 die in the Spain's hottest July on record Close
By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 12:49

BREAKING NEWS: Nollywood actor and star of "The Johnsons" Ada Ameh dies Credit: Twitter @AdaAmeh4

Nollywood actor, Ada Ameh, best known for her role in the Nigerian TV series The Johnsons, has died, as reported on Monday, July 18.

Ada Ameh, a beloved actor from Nigeria’s Nollywood reportedly died on Sunday night at a hospital in Delta State, Nigeria. Ameh was only 48 years old.

The cause of her death has not yet been shared. 

Ameh had worked in the Nigerian movie industry for over two decades, rising to fame with her role of Anita in “Domitilla” in 1996.

She also became more commonly known after appearing in the award winning Nigerian TV series “The Johnsons” playing Emu Johnson.

Ameh gave birth to a daughter when she was only 14 years old, who tragically passed away in October 2020, having a devastating impact on the actor.

Following the announcement of her death, tributes have flooded in on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @mhis_blessing

Credit: Twitter @Eseoghene_andre

Credit: Twitter @GreatWells2

Credit: Twitter @AwokeNgoziOlohi

Credit: Twitter @ifeomatess

Another user enquired who the actor was:

Credit: Twitter @the_mike5 @dadis_pride

Credit: Twitter @UzoigweAnthony2

Credit: Twitter @justdebbyjay

One tribute spoke of the actor’s battle with depression stating:

“No medication of any type can heal depression. it is a MENTAL illness.. Not everyone smiling with you is happy.Not everyone you see crying is actually sad.”

“Everyone be masking their emotions playing strong & funny yet passing through hell with a smiling face.
R.I.P Ada Ameh.”

Credit: Twitter @shanks_Adams

The news of the death of beloved Nollywood actor Ada Ameh follows reports of Busisiwe Lurayi passing away suddenly  at the age of 36 at her home in South Africa.

Busisiwe Lurayi, an actor best known for starring in the Netflix TV series “How To Ruin Christmas” died suddenly on Sunday July 10, as reported in an Instagram post by her talent agency.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

