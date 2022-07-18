By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 15:24

BREAKING NEWS: President Putin fires Russia's representative to European Court of Human Rights Credit:Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

President Vladimir Putin has fired Russia’s representative to European Court of Human Rights, as reported on Monday, July 18.

The news of President Vladimir Putin firing Russia’s representative to the European Court of Human rights was shared on Twitter:

“Putin has fired Mikhail Vinogradov, Russia’s representative to the European Court of Human Rights. Makes sense, given that Russia has been kicked out of the Council of Europe and passed legislation on the non-execution of ECHR rulings since March 15.”

Putin has fired Mikhail Vinogradov, Russia's representative to the European Court of Human Rights. Makes sense, given that Russia has been kicked out of the Council of Europe and passed legislation on the non-execution of ECHR rulings since March 15. pic.twitter.com/DJJhagazqA — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) July 18, 2022

Credit: Twitter @KevinRothrock

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Mikhail Vinogradov as Russia’s Representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on July 8, 2021.

“To appoint Director of the Main Directorate for International-Legal Cooperation of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation Vinogradov Mikhail Vladimirovich as Representative of the Russian Federation to the European Court of Human Rights,” read the document issued at the time.

The news of Putin firing Russia’s representative to the European Council of Human Rights follows President Vladimir Putin dismissing the head of the state-run Roscosmos Space corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, as reported on Friday, July 15.

This was reported on the Kremlin’s official website in a two sentenced announcement that read:

“Yury Borisov appointed director general of state corporation Roscosmos.”

“The head of state has signed a decree “On the Director General of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos”.”

