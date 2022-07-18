Costa Blanca’s Elche to reclassify land in El Altet to allow for hotels

By Anna Ellis • 18 July 2022 • 16:21

Beach "El Altet" Elche, Costa Blanca, Spain. Image: Nico Guerra Photos/Shutterstock.com

Elche on the Costa Blanca is hoping to reclassify land in El Altet which would allow for more hotels, facilities and infrastructure

Elche City Council is working to reclassify land in the eastern part of El Altet with the aim of changing a part of the land that is now catalogued as forest land according to Alicante Plaza on Monday, July 18.

The idea is to modify the General Plan for Urban Planning (PGOU) so that forest lands become a type of land that would allow the installation of tertiary uses such as hotels or campsites, although in a limited way, as well as public facilities and infrastructures.

The Initial Strategic Document has now been presented which will begin the process of environmental assessment of this modification.

The Regional Ministry of the Environment will be consulted to see if other reports on biodiversity and green infrastructure need to be taken into account.

This specific modification will take place in the strip between the urban area of the district and the Camí Vell from Santa Pola to Alacant (Calle Saladar).

At present, these soils have cataloguing of different types of undeveloped land protected with other common types, with very different regulations and distinctions.

A report, which has been drawn up by an external company, points out that “these distinctions do not seem to have any physical support on the ground, as we find large areas of wasteland, apparently with similar environmental values but with different levels of protection.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.