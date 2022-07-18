Dénia honours local member of Spain’s U-19 European football champions

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 22:21

Spain U-19 Women's European Champions

The City of Denia has honoured one of their favoured daughters, a member of the Spanish U-19 woman’s squad recently crowned European football champions.

The event on Saturday, July 16 saw Fiamma Benítez, former player of the Dénia Municipal Soccer School, welcomed back home by the mayor of Dénia, Vicent Grimalt , and the Councillor for Sports, Raúl García de la Reina.

Visiting her old club, Benítez donated her Spain football jersey to the club by way of a thank you for all they did for her. She was then awarded a certificate of recognition for her well-deserved achievements.

Spain defeated Norway in the final winning 2-1.

Pedro López, Spain coach, speaking to UEFA.COM said: “I think we did everything possible to win the final. We tried absolutely everything, and I think the squad are fully deserving of the victory.”

Benítez played five games in the tournament scoring one goal from her key position in the midfield, where she represented Spain’s U-19 European football champions.

