Dresses fit for a Spanish queen exhibition opens Friday

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 22:10

Queen Festes d'Agost Spain - cc Marcela Escandell

To commemorate 50 years of August festivities an exhibition of dresses fit for a queen will take place in the West Room of the Mediterranean Auditorium of La Nucía.

The exhibition opens on Friday, July 22 at 9 pm with the main event the “50th anniversary of the Queens of Festes d’Agost” being held on Saturday, August 13 at 10:30 pm in the Plaza de Les Nits.

Admission is free and the exhibition will remain open until August 31, with the dresses of the winning 50 queens over the years being put on display.

To complement the exhibition an event, “the 50th anniversary of the Queens of Festes d’Agost”, will take place on the night of August 13, just one day before the start of “Les Festes d’Agost 2022.”

Prior to that, the traditional presentations will take place as usual on July 23 and 30 and finally coronation of the queen on August 6.

The exhibition of dresses fit for a queen has generated huge interest locally with this being an important part of Spanish culture, and for those new to the area or who are on holiday, a fantastic opportunity to see the elaborate well-crafted dresses that make these events so special.

