By Matthew Roscoe • 18 July 2022 • 17:58

England rugby coach Eddie Jones called a "traitor" after England's win in Australia. Image: atsportphoto/Shutterstock.com

RUBGY Australia condemned “offensive” remarks aimed at England coach Eddie Jones following his side’s 21-17 win at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The victory on Saturday, July 16, ensured that England won the series 2-1, although the Red and Whites’ victory was slightly overshadowed by the behaviour of Australian fans towards fellow countryman Eddie Jones.

Following several people branding Jones a “traitor”, Andy Marinos, the chief executive of Rugby Australia, said: “We have a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behaviour.

“We are working with Venues NSW on appropriate sanctions for these individuals.

“Rugby prides itself on values of respect and integrity – as seen in the players of both teams after the final whistle of a hard-fought series at the SCG on Saturday night.

“It is our expectation that spectators adhere to these values of respect and integrity when attending rugby matches – and, we would hope, in society in general.”

Jones joined the England setup back in 2015 after taking several positions following his departure from Australia’s head coach in 2005.

As head coach of Australia, a position he held between 2001 and 2005, he led the Wallabies to the 2003 Rugby World Cup Final, where they lost to England.

On Saturday, July 16, England won the Ella-Mobbs Trophy, formerly the Cook Cup. The tournament was established in 1997 when Australia and England contracted to play each other bi-annually for a decade, playing matches on a home and away basis.

