By Guest Writer • 18 July 2022 • 13:32

Reviewing the plans for the new Laguna Village Credit: Estepona Council Twitter

FINALLY, the much-loved Laguna Village in Estepona will return and the foundation stone was officially laid on the evening of Friday July 15.

Taking part were the Minister of the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucia Elías Bendodo, Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, the President of investment group GAT Inversiones, Rosauro Varo and the general manager of Grupo Pachá, Josep Antoni Escandell.

When Laguna Village was burnt to the ground on August 29, 2020, Rosauro Varo, who owned the Puro Beach Club in the Village and the mayor made it clear that they would do all they could to see it rise again Phoenix like from the flames.

Now the promise has become a reality and working in partnership with the Pachá group, which is famous for its international nightclubs and is owned by Trilantic Capital Partners it is expected that the new Laguna Village will be open by spring 2023.

It won’t be a copy of the original but will become an up-market tourist destination which will incorporate restaurants, bars, a nightclub, beach club, yacht club, ‘kids paradise’ and sports centre.

It will cover 13,000 square metres and have rights to a beach concession covering a further 1,200 square metres so will return as a major tourist attraction once completed.

There will be a great deal of construction work and then the need for staff once the new Laguna Village opens, all of which will generate work for local residents as well as attract a significant amount of publicity for the municipality.

Thank you for reading 'Finally, the much-loved Laguna Village in Estepona will return'