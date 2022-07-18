By Anna Ellis • 18 July 2022 • 15:38

Fire breaks out next to the main access of Costa Blanca's Denia. Image: Consorcio Bomberos Alicante Twitter

A fire broke out this morning, Monday, July 18, next to the CV-725 road, which is the main access to the town of Denia, linking it with the N-332 and the AP-7 motorway exit.

The rapid intervention of the fire-fighting and local police forces meant that the fire did not spread and only affected a small area, according to La Marina Plaza.

Fires are raging across Europe as the continent is struggling with an unprecedented heatwave.

We confirmed yesterday that the wildfires in Mijas, close to Malaga and surrounding areas continue to be closely observed by the fire brigade but they are now said to be under control.

Following efforts carried out last night to deal with the spreading of the blaze due to the Levante wind, a perimeter has been closed in the western area and the situation has been calmed with the help of the Mijas Fire Brigade.

Active outbreaks have been subdued however there are still several hot spots.

Some residents of Malaga were evacuated, however, shops and restaurants remained open in the town of Mijas.

One hundred and twelve residents from the Buenavista Urbanization in Alhurine have now been allowed to return home and the A-404 and A-387 roads have been reopened.

