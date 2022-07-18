By Matthew Roscoe • 18 July 2022 • 12:51

HUGE fire burns at recycling centre in Rohrschollen, Strasbourg. Image: anut21ng Stock/Shutterstock.com

FIRE crews are on the scene after a fire broke out at a waste management centre in Rohrschollen, Strasbourg at around 10 am on Monday, July 18.

More than 90 firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the storage area of ​​a recycling plant the Route du Rohrschollen, a household waste incineration plant located further north of the French city of Strasbourg.

⚠️ Un incendie est en cours rue de Rohrschollen à #Strasbourg dans un centre de tri de déchets non dangereux.

Plus de 90 sapeurs pompiers sont déjà sur place et un Centre Opérationnel Départemental a été activé en préfecture pour coordonner les opérations. pic.twitter.com/njoZvvx7Fk — Préfète de région Grand Est & du Bas-Rhin 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@Prefet67) July 18, 2022

The clouds of smoke can be seen as far as the German side of the Rhine, far into the Ortenau.

Emergency crews on the scene have said that no dangerous substances caught fire.

“This is a stock of wood and bulky items that caught fire, no hazardous materials were affected,” a spokesperson from the SARDI company said.

Videos and reports show the flames and smoke as a result of the fire.

“Major fire en route from Rohrschollen to Strasbourg. Avoid the area,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Important incendie en cours route de Rohrschollen à Strasbourg. Evitez le secteur. pic.twitter.com/UTaBMUW3g8 — Top Music (@TopmusicAlsace) July 18, 2022

According to information on SARDI, the company welcomes and treats non-hazardous waste from economic and waste collection activities.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the blaze.

While fire crews tackle the fire in Rohrschollen, hundreds continue to battle forest fires in France’s La Teste-de-Buch in Gironde.

Fires have raged in France’s Landiras, in the south of the Gironde and in La Teste-de-Buch near the Arcachon basin since last week.

On Wednesday, July 13, videos circulated on social media and showed the extent of the blaze, which forced around 6,000 holidaymakers to evacuate the area.

