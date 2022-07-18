By Guest Writer • 18 July 2022 • 17:36

Gipsy Kings by André Reyes continue to attract large crowds Credit: Gipsy Kings by André Reyes

FOUR top evenings of music in Alhaurin de la Torre as the popular Alhautor Festival returns between August 4 and 7.

Top attraction will be Gipsy Kings by André Reyes, one of the founder members of the original band and he heads a real family affair with numerous relations included in the band which will perform some of the best pop flamenco around.

The band will be appearing on August 7 with tickets costing €45 plus booking fee at the historic Finca El Portón which has been under different ownership for the past two centuries but was handed to the local council by last English resident Bryan Hartley Robinson on the understanding that it be used for cultural events.

Taking part on the other nights are British psychedelic rock band Temples supported by Malaga favourite Anni B Sweet and her new project Los Estanques on August 4 with tickets costing €35 plus booking fee.

The following evening it’s the turn of Granada based flamenco fusion duo La Plazuela and Volante de la Puebla a pair of musicians who have become popular in their home city of Sevilla, with entry to this concert free of charge although tickets must be applied for.

Then on Saturday night the main attraction will be Spanish singer songwriter Zahara who has already released seven albums and is undertaking a current Spanish tour whilst support will be four piece all girl band Shego from Madrid with tickets for this gig costing €28 plus booking fee.

There is also a special season ticket for the first three concerts and all bookings can be made at the event website https://www.alhautor.com/.

Thank you for reading ‘Four top evenings of music in Alhaurin de la Torre’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.