Fuengirola Port will host the ‘Masked Together for a cancer-free tomorrow’ event

By Chris King • 18 July 2022 • 19:26

Image of the presentation of the 'Masked Together for a tomorrow without cancer' event. Credit: [email protected]

The solidarity initiative ‘Masked Together for a cancer-free tomorrow’ will be held in the Fuengirola Port on July 30.

Fuengirola Marina will be the location on July 30 of the solidarity initiative, ‘Masked Together for a tomorrow without cancer’. This was presented today, Monday, July 18, by Rocio Rodriguez, the Malaga town’s Councillor for Social Welfare and Families.

The day is being organised by the Marco Luna Association, in collaboration with Fuengirola Council and the town’s Yacht Club. Their event will begin at 8:30pm, and includes an evening with music, and a catwalk of period costumes.

There will also be an appetizer to raise funds for research into the new Car-T therapy for patients with leukaemia that is being developed at the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Sevilla.

As explained by Ms Rodriguez: “Fuengirola is a caring city, with much to offer and with neighbours dedicated to those who need it most. For this reason, in order to help support causes of solidarity of entities, NGOs and non-profit associations, today we present this event, promoted by Eva Luna, president of the Marco Luna association, which will take place on Saturday, July 30, in the area of ​​the yacht club in the marina”.

This initiative: “Arises from the idea of ​​replacing the surgical mask of hospitalised patients with a Venetian mask”. As a result, the main act of this event will be a parade of period costumes, featuring dresses typical of a Venetian carnival in which about forty designs will be shown. Several of the participants on the catwalk – which will be about eight meters long – will arrive by sailboat.

Marco Luna is a non-profit association whose purpose is, on the one hand, to support research into blood diseases (Leukemia, PNH), and cancer in general. It also strives to raise society’s awareness of the need to support this cause, and the people who suffer from it.

Its objective is to make people understand the concerns and their way of seeing life, the values ​​that at each stage of childhood, adolescence, adulthood, or old man appear to others. Lastly, they aim to help patients maintain a more dignified life during their long stays in hospitals, sharing moments and experiences, bringing them closer to the world that continues outside the walls of a room, supporting families so that they maintain hope of healing.

For just over a month now, this therapy has been available for use in oncohematological patients at the Regional Hospital of Malaga. This treatment is certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Any visitor from Fuengirola who wishes to collaborate can make a donation of €5 on the day of the event at the aforementioned port facilities, or make a donation to the White Mask (Row O). More information is available at: www.asociacionmarcoluna.org.

“We are extremely grateful that Fuengirola is one of the towns chosen to carry out this very special event that will have a Venetian carnival atmosphere. I invite all Fuengirolans and visitors to participate in it, and collaborate with this cause that requires everyone’s support”, the councillor concluded.

