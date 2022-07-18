By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 15:51

Georgia's European Democrats opposition party demand visa regime for Russians Credit: HJBC/Shutterstock.com

Georgia’s European Democrats party has demanded a visa regime for Russian nationals, as reported on Monday, July 18.

Georgia’s political party demanded the visa regime in connection with the mass entry of Russians to Georgia after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, as reported by NewsGeorgia.

Nikoloz Vashakidze, Chairman of the party, stated:

“The rapidly developing migration from Russia to Georgia already worries everyone but the country’s leadership. There are numerous examples in the world of what dangers a sudden change of demographic pattern brings to any, including powerful countries.”

“I believe that in the current situation it is necessary for the opposition and society to firmly demand that the authorities make public their vision of the dynamics and management of the problem.”

“One of the first and urgent measures should be the introduction of a visa regime with the Russian Federation and a radical restriction on the flow of people coming to Georgia,” Vashakidze added.

A large majority of Russians who relocated to Georgia were reportedly IT specialist who worked for Western companies.

In June, according to Georgia’s Tourism Administration, 90,000 Russians entered the country, but it is not clear how many of them were just tourists, and how many stayed.

The news comes after the government of Ukraine’s decision to stop visa-free travel for Russian citizens coming into force on Friday, July 1.

