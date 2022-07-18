By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 19:50

Germany expecting "some form of mandatory masking" for Covid Autumn Credit: kovop58/Shutterstock.com

Germany is expecting some form of mandatory masking to return during the Autumn months following a rise in Covid and flu cases, as reported on Monday, July 18.

Germany’s Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann envisages “some form of mandatory masking” for the Covid Autumn, as reported by Welt De.

According to him, the effectiveness of mass wearing indoors is indisputable. Buschmann is reportedly currently negotiating with Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on future Corona measures.

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr believes a new mask requirement in winter is also possible because of the expected wave of influenza. “We are worried – and this is also what the doctors are saying – that we will have a heavy influenza season, i.e. flu season,” he told the “Bild” television channel on Monday.

“That may be even more relevant this winter than the Corona situation, which fortunately is under control.”

Twitter quickly flooded with reactions to the news, with two users stating:

“The next hammer is on its way.This pandemic mania will never end.”

“This “pandemic craze” will only be necessary to further kick-start the awakening process among the people. That is what it is all about. Everything else is just a sham.”

Dieser "Pandemie-Wahn" wird nur noch erforderlich sein, um den Aufwachprozeß im Volk weiter anzustoßen. Nur darum geht es. Alles andere sind nur noch Scheingefechte. — Mohit Prakash (@spottipom2) July 18, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Tommi8o @spottipom2

Another two users stated:

“This is total nonsense, if you’ll pardon the expression. With #mask you only cause problems like prevented immune protection etc.”

“👍 Agreed”

Credit: Twitter @hammer_mich @IT_MyRegio

Another user posted:

“This idea could be extended to include compulsory flu vaccinations, curfews and bans on sitting on park benches during particularly strong flu outbreaks.”

To which another responded: “On 28.05.2022 I warned you. Today comes the official confirmation. That’s it for me @fdp. I didn’t vote FDP to give the Red/Green Corona folly the votes it needed!!!!”

Credit: Twitter @PunisherX1984 @Tim_Roehn

The news follows Germany warning of water shortages due to draught that may lead to water bans in some municipal regions, as reported on Monday, July 18.

