By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 12:14

Germany warns of mass water shortages with potential municipal water bans Credit: Edgar G Bielhe/Shutterstock.com

Germany has warned of water shortages due to draught that may lead to water bans in some municipal regions, as reported on Monday, July 18.

Germany’s Association of Towns and Municipalities warned of water shortages in various regions of Germany due to the drought, as reported by Stuttgarter.

Chief Executive Gerd Landsberg stated:

“What is problematic is the drastically increasing demand for water in industry, in agriculture, but also in private households.”

“When people water the garden and fill large pools with tap water, this can become a “real problem” in the summer months. Lawn sprinklers, for example, distribute up to 800 litres of drinking water per hour. “That can push the supply infrastructure to its limits in some regions.”

Private households should collect rainwater within their means, Landsberg said. “In individual cases, municipal use bans may also be necessary.”

Landsberg stressed that “municipal heat action plans” were necessary to protect people from damage to their health:

“We have to establish green climate oases in the cities.Considerations to replace black asphalt with lighter asphalt can also bring temperature reductions.”

The news follows five drought-hit regions of northern Italy being declared to be in a state of emergency, as well as farmers protests seen in Spain, Poland and Italy.

The farmers are protesting due to their outrage over new government regulations that will force them to reduce their nitrogen fertiliser compounds, leading to a reduced number of their livestock, ultimately causing bankruptcy in family-owned businesses.

