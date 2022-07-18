Grants of up to €4,000 now available for SMEs and the self-employed

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 22:26

Small business owner - image mavo -shutterstock.com

Benissa City Council is offering grants of up to €4,000 for those SMEs and self-employed individuals who continue to struggle as a result of continuing supply chain problems caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The grants, which are available from July 18, through AFIC-CREAMA Department of Commerce, are being offered in conjunction with the Alicante Provincial Council.

Applications will be accepted from now until July 28 with any small business or self-employed individual in Benissa that has been adversely affected, able to apply.

Claims may be made for general current expenses such as the self-employed fee, consultancy and advice, supplies of electricity, telephone services, rental of the premises and interest on loans.

To be eligible you have to be a legally constituted individual or legal entity that is a SMEs, micro-SMEs, self-employed person or professional. Applicants will need to show that their monthly sales between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, are equal to or less than the monthly average billed in 2019.

They will also need to be up to date with their tax and be able to supply evidence of their tax filing that shows the drop in turnover.

To apply or find out more about grants now available for SMEs and self-employed individuals, you can do so on the CREAMA Benissa website.

