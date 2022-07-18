By Matthew Roscoe • 18 July 2022 • 16:51

Investigation launched into the hospitalisation of 27 children in Puegnago sul Garda, Italy. Image: Facebook Nonna Marì B&B

A PROBE has been launched at a B&B in Puegnago sul Garda, Italy after 27 children were hospitalised due to sudden serious illness.

Twenty-seven children – aged between seven and 14 years old – had to be rushed to hospital in Italy’s Puegnago sul Garda on Saturday, July 16, after they all fell seriously ill.

The children, along with their teachers, were staying at the Nonna Marì B&B in Maru in Puegnago.

The guests of the B&B were in Puegnago sul Garda to have fun on Lake Garda as part of an annual trip.

However, at around 11 pm after eating dinner, emergency services were called to the guesthouse following reports that all 27 children and some of the teachers – aged between 20 and 26 years old – were experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, and severe headaches.

Eight ambulances arrived at the scene and rushed the adults, teenagers and children to the hospital. Thankfully, after a long weekend, reports on Monday, July 18 suggest that everyone affected by the sudden illness has recovered.

As reported by Brescia Today, a police probe was launched into the incident and it apparently revealed that the B&B guests had suffered ‘chorine poisoning’ from the water they drank from the building.

Police said that there was a local ‘contamination’ of the water supply.

The local mayor said: “Together with Garda Uno and Acque Bresciani we have checked the amount of chlorine in the public water: it is below the minimum threshold, so I would like to reassure you there is no problem with our aqueduct, but the cause is to be found inside the structure that housed the guests.”

The incident in Italy is strikingly similar to one that occurred in France last month.

On Thursday, June 16, multiple schoolchildren from two different schools situated over an hour apart in France were taken to hospital after suffering from a mysterious illness that caused symptoms of dizziness, nausea, vomiting and headaches.

