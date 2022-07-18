Keynote UN speaker, Prince Harry, to lecture us on climate change and poverty

The couple were all smiles for the cameras as they arrived ahead of Harry’s talk about Nelson Mandela’s legacy on Monday, July 18 according to the Mail.

Whilst at the meeting it is understood that Harry is to be giving a lecture on climate change and poverty.

The General Assembly established July 18 as an international day to honour Nelson Mandela.

The date is Mandela’s birthday and the day not only celebrates his life but also his contributions by carrying out the tradition of participating in a community service activity.

The Assembly comes just a week after it was revealed that the release of Prince Harry‘s intimate and heartfelt tell-all book is to be delayed after it was noted that it doesn’t appear on the publisher’s upcoming books list.

Prince Harry has been working on the intimate and heartfelt memoir with the help of a Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter.

A Royal insider told The Sun on Sunday, July 10: “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay.”

“Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles,” he added.

A spokeswoman for Transworld, part of Penguin Random House, said: “We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.”