By Anna Ellis • 18 July 2022 • 13:28

Killer monkey throws four-month-old baby off roof to his death. Image: Robert Ross/Shutterstock.com

A violent monkey grabbed a three-month-old baby and threw him off a roof as his parents looked on in horror.

The tragic incident happened in the village of Dunka in Uttar Pradesh, India, the Mirror confirmed on Monday, July 18.

25-year-old Nirdesh Upadhyay was with his wife on a roof terrace when a troop of monkeys approached.

After being surrounded by the monkeys Nirdesh and his wife attempted to escape. Nirdesh then stumbled and accidentally dropped the baby.

Sadly a monkey reacted instantly and grabbed the baby. The monkey then threw the baby off the roof while the helpless parent looked on in horror.

Research shows that monkey attacks are extremely rare in the wild; the creatures tend to be scared of us and often scamper away when a person gets within 100 feet.

As monkeys lose their habitats around the world, though, they’ve started to live in closer proximity to humans, and that can cause conflict.

Rhesus macaques monkeys, native to India, are strong swimmers and can swim across rivers.

They are noted for their tendency to move from rural to urban areas, coming to rely on handouts or refuse from humans.

They adapt well to human presence and form larger troops in human-dominated landscapes than in forests.