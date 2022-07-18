By Laura Kemp • 18 July 2022 • 14:20
A great day for all of the family at the La Cala de Mijas Feria. Image - Ayuntamiento de Mijas
La Cala will be filled with culture as the La Cala de Mijas feria embraces all things Spanish, from flamenco to Spanish guitar.
The feria is made up of different stalls, offering you a chance to try lots of different types of Spanish cuisine from paella, cheeses to cured hams plus lots more!
Not forgetting the drinks – and the feria will have plenty to choose from. There is also a fairground for the children to enjoy, making it a fun evening for everyone in the family.
La Hungara, La Guardia, Delaosa and Mago de Oz, will top the bill for the concerts, as announced by the Councillor for Fiestas Tamara Vera.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.