By Laura Kemp • 18 July 2022 • 14:20

A great day for all of the family at the La Cala de Mijas Feria. Image - Ayuntamiento de Mijas

The La Cala de Mijas Feria will take place from Wednesday, July 27 until Sunday, July 31 on the Feria ground and will be a great day for all of the family to enjoy music, flamenco, food and fairground rides!

La Cala will be filled with culture as the La Cala de Mijas feria embraces all things Spanish, from flamenco to Spanish guitar.

The feria is made up of different stalls, offering you a chance to try lots of different types of Spanish cuisine from paella, cheeses to cured hams plus lots more!

Not forgetting the drinks – and the feria will have plenty to choose from. There is also a fairground for the children to enjoy, making it a fun evening for everyone in the family.

La Hungara, La Guardia, Delaosa and Mago de Oz, will top the bill for the concerts, as announced by the Councillor for Fiestas Tamara Vera.