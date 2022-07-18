La Nucía to restore the Font de la Favara traditional washing area

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 22:52

Park de la Favara - Image La Nucia Council

La Nucía council is to reform the Font de la Favara and the Favara Park at a cost of €493,000.

With a contract awarded last week, the council today Monday, July 18, said that work will begin at the end of September with completion expected sometime in the middle of 2023.

Prior to confirmation of the proposed works more than 100 residents were treated to a presentation showing what work will be undertaken and how the site will look when finished.

Font de la Favara dates back to 1705 with the proposal to restore the site coming some 317 years later.

The site has gone through various stages of neglect and was even buried in the 70s. It was rediscovered this year after it was found during excavation works near the site’s current toilets.

Mayor Bernabé Cano said: “After verifying that the entire structure is present and that it is in good condition, we have decided to recover the old Llavador de la Favara. We want to rehabilitate it completely, equipping it with its roof, and connecting it with the canal that emanates from the Favara fountain. For this, we have to carry out a global action in this natural area of ​​La Nucía.

“The older people of La Nucía remember the Favara washhouse, but the younger generations did not know about it and the majority of the population does not know that we had two washhouses, one in Els Xorros and the one in Font de la Favara.”

The reform of the Font de la Favara area will see new toilets built, a new playground, new retaining walls and paving throughout. Lighting will also be improved as will the existing fountain and waterfall.

