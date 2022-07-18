By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 12:31

Lithuania criticises Brussels for holiday "as Russian troops do not take days off" Credit: Algimantas Barzdzius/Shutterstock.com

Lithuania’s foreign minister called out Brussels for being on holiday while Russian troops carry on the offensive in their ongoing war with Ukraine, as reported on Monday, July 18.

Lithuania’s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis made the comments on Brussels, ahead of a meeting of the European Union foreign ministers, as reported by LTR.

“As Brussels is on holiday, this is a good opportunity to remind you that Russian troops are not planning to take days off from further attacks on Ukraine,” the Lithuanian minister told reporters.

“This is why Western countries, especially those with strong military industries, need to send more weapons to the Ukrainian forces,” he stated.

“If anything needs to be continued, it is the supply of weapons,” Landsbergis said.

The Republic of Lithuania previously extended its state of emergency until at least September 15, as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, as reported on Tuesday, June 28.

The news of Lithuania criticising Brussels’ holiday follows Russia threatening to revoke the recognition of Lithuania as an EU state due to the blockade in the Kaliningrad region, as stated by the Chairman of the Provisional Commission of the Federation Council on Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs, Senator Andrei Klimov, on Monday, June, 20.

