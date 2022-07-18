Luton airport closed after part of the runway MELTS

BREAKING NEWS: President Putin fires Russia's representative to European Court of Human Rights Close
By Chris King • 18 July 2022 • 18:42

Image of London Luton airport. Credit: Google maps - Сергей Дорофеев

Luton airport has been closed to air traffic after part of the runway developed a ‘surface defect’ with the hot temperatures.

Luton Airport was closed earlier today, Monday, July 18, after a ‘surface defect’ was detected on the runway. Flights had to be diverted with soaring temperatures across Britain creating many problems for travellers.

‘Following today’s high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway. Engineers were called immediately to the site and repair works are currently in progress to resume operations as soon as possible. We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused’, the official Twitter profile @LDNLutonAirport said.

Gogerddan near Aberystwyth in Wales was reported by the Met Office to have recorded a temperature of 35.3C (95.5F) this afternoon. That exceeds the 35.2C (95.4F) that was registered on August 2, 1990, in the Flintshire town of Hawarden Bridge, which was the highest temperature ever recorded in Wales.

In the seaside resort of Bude in Cornwall, thermometers hit 34.2C (93.6F), breaking the county’s previous record set in June 1976 of 33.9C (93F). Cambridge was the hottest place in England today, reaching 38C (100.4F) at 4pm. The city already holds the record for the hottest high ever in the UK when it hit 38.7C (101.7F)in July 2019.

Rail travel was disrupted between Waterloo and Clapham Junction in London earlier today after the tracks buckled in the heat, resulting in a safety inspection taking place. A similar problem halted train travel between Cambridge and Kings Lynn after a buckled rail was detected by Great Northern at Watlington in Norfolk. 

The Oxfordshire military airbase of RAF Brize Norton also had to suspend flights today because, as reported by a military source: ‘the runway has melted’.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

