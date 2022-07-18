Luton airport closed after part of the runway MELTS

By Chris King • 18 July 2022 • 18:42

Image of London Luton airport. Credit: Google maps - Сергей Дорофеев

Luton airport has been closed to air traffic after part of the runway developed a ‘surface defect’ with the hot temperatures.

Luton Airport was closed earlier today, Monday, July 18, after a ‘surface defect’ was detected on the runway. Flights had to be diverted with soaring temperatures across Britain creating many problems for travellers.

‘Following today’s high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway. Engineers were called immediately to the site and repair works are currently in progress to resume operations as soon as possible. We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused’, the official Twitter profile @LDNLutonAirport said.

Gogerddan near Aberystwyth in Wales was reported by the Met Office to have recorded a temperature of 35.3C (95.5F) this afternoon. That exceeds the 35.2C (95.4F) that was registered on August 2, 1990, in the Flintshire town of Hawarden Bridge, which was the highest temperature ever recorded in Wales.

📈 It's provisionally the hottest day on record in Wales 🌡️ Gogerddan has reached 35.3°C so far today, exceeding the previous record high of 35.2°C, recorded at Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire on 2nd August 1990 #Heatwave2022#heatwave pic.twitter.com/jDhqhOFSVJ — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2022

In the seaside resort of Bude in Cornwall, thermometers hit 34.2C (93.6F), breaking the county’s previous record set in June 1976 of 33.9C (93F). Cambridge was the hottest place in England today, reaching 38C (100.4F) at 4pm. The city already holds the record for the hottest high ever in the UK when it hit 38.7C (101.7F)in July 2019.

A dry and bright evening on Monday but after a very hot day, temperatures only very slowly reducing and remaining hot well into the overnight period across much of the country.#heatwave2020 #heatwave pic.twitter.com/TlhgzZJI7A — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2022

Rail travel was disrupted between Waterloo and Clapham Junction in London earlier today after the tracks buckled in the heat, resulting in a safety inspection taking place. A similar problem halted train travel between Cambridge and Kings Lynn after a buckled rail was detected by Great Northern at Watlington in Norfolk.

⚠️ Multiple incidents along with the severe hot weather across the network are affecting our services this afternoon. ❗️ Please only travel if your journey is absolutely essential. — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) July 18, 2022

The Oxfordshire military airbase of RAF Brize Norton also had to suspend flights today because, as reported by a military source: ‘the runway has melted’.

