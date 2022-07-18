Musician Mickey Rooney Jr. first child of legendary American actor dies

By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 18:58

Mickey Rooney Jr., an American musician and actor, has reportedly died aged 77.

The beloved American musician and actor Mickey Rooney Jr. reportedly died on Saturday, July 16, at his home in Glendale, Arizona, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Chrissie Brown, Roonery Jr.’s partner reported the death, stating that currently the cause of death is unknown.

Rooney Jr. played in bands alongside music legend Willie Nelson and appeared with the actor-musician in Jerry Schatzberg’s Honeysuckle Rose (1980) and Alan Rudolph’s Songwriter (1984).

He also acted in various small roles in films such as “John Brahm’s Hot Rods to Hell “(1966) and in the 1975 NBC movie “Beyond the Bermuda Triangle.”

“💫In Memoriam📺🎞#actor and #Hollywood Royalty Mickey Rooney Jr. July 3, 1945 (age 77), #Birmingham , #Alabama , U.S. – July 16, 2022, #Arizona , U.S.”

His father, Mickey Rooney Sr. was an American actor whose career spanned nine decades, appearing in over 300 films and was among the last surviving stars of the silent-film era.

From 1939 to 1941 he was the top box-office attraction, and one of the best-paid actors of that era.

The news of the death of Mickey Rooney Sr. follows reports of the death of Nollywood actor, Ada Ameh, best known for her role in the Nigerian TV series The Johnsons, as reported on Monday, July 18.

