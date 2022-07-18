Mystery surrounds British jogger’s death in Thailand with foul play ruled out

By Anna Ellis • 18 July 2022 • 14:19

The Sanctuary of Truth on the seashore in Pattaya, Thailand. Image: chuyuss/Shutterstock.com

POLICE are now investigating the mysterious death of a 63-year-old British jogger who was discovered floating face down in a shallow canal in Thailand.

Richard Wayne Moorcroft was fully clothed when he was found shortly after 7:00. AM (2:00. AM CET) on Sunday, July 18.

Richard was pulled from a shallow ditch in Pattaya, Thailand, by police and paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene according to StorieReview.

According to locals, the expatriate originally from Derby in England went jogging most mornings.

Lieutenant Colonel Pongsawat Momungkhun from the Jomtien district police station confirmed that: “We obtained notification of a foreigner floating within the canal which drains water into the ocean.”

“The water was about 50cm deep and the sufferer was recognized as a British man, Richard Wayne Moorcroft, who was 63 years old.”

“The corpse was face down in the water, wearing a shirt, brown shorts and blue sports shoes.”

“A bodily examination revealed no wounds or indicators of homicide or assault. It’s estimated that he had died at the least three hours before being discovered.”

The police also found Richards’s bank card and driving licence on his person.

Foul play has been ruled out at this point and Richard’s body has been taken for an autopsy.

