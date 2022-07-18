Oliva appoints four young people to raise environmental awareness

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 22:32

Oliva Beach - Image Ecuador Postales/Shutterstock.com

At a ceremony held on Friday, July 15, Oliva Town Council appointed four young people to promote and raise environmental and social awareness of the need to preserve the natural environment.

The four young people have been tasked with raising awareness not only in the streets and squares but also in the town halls of the municipalities that have joined the environmental initiative run by the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Safor. ,

Councillor of the Environment of Oliva, Maria Josep Llorens, said that the young environmental educators will be in place until the end of the year. She added that they will perform the very important function of encouraging tourism that is based on sustainability and respect for natural resources, as well as the promotion of a circular economy.

Referring to the charity behind the initiative she said: “This act of charity to the Mancomunidad, which we are celebrating today, is great news because it means that it has become very involved in taking care of the environment and extending this attitude and responsibility to the citizens with whom it will interact in the coming months.”

She added that it gives the council a great opportunity to work with other councils and to create synergies that deal with important issues such as energy saving, renewable energy sources, saving water, sustainable mobility, seasonal and local food and the reduction, reuse and recycling of waste.

In addition, it allows the councils to work together to protect local flora and fauna with the town visited each year by breeding turtles and Kentish Plovers. The four young representatives appointed to raise environmental awareness have a big but important job ahead of them as they seek to promote change in the Safor region.

