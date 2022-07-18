Oriol Standard in Orihuela (Alicante) bows only before God and the king

By Linda Hall • 18 July 2022 • 14:23

MIDNIGHT CEREMONY: The Oriol flag flies from city hall balcony for the first time since 2019 Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

FOR the first time since 2019, Orihuela’s historic flag, the Estandarte Oriol, was displayed at midnight on July 17.

The tradition, which goes back to around 1400 or earlier, and celebrates the Reconquest of Orihuela from the Moors on July 17 in 1266, has been on hold for three years owing to the pandemic.

Later the flag was carefully lowered from the city hall balcony to the street below and taken in procession to the Cathedral at 9.30am by this year’s Standard Bearer or Sindic, journalist Pepe Ruiz.

The Oriol standard, which bears the title of Real y Gloriosa (Royal and Glorious) is traditionally lowered “only before God and the king” and is older even than the Kingdom of Valencia’s Señera flag.

Orihuela’s mayor Carolina Gracia and members of the municipal corporation who were present during the midnight ceremony later present attended the Cathedral, where a kneeling Pepe Ruiz lowered the Oriol before the grand altar.

