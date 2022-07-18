Pego issues tender to upgrade an 80s school for €1.2 million

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 22:36

Rosalia Bondia School Pego - Image Pego Council

Pego City Council has started the search for a builder to upgrade an 80s childhood and primary education school for an investment not exceeding €1.2 million.

The administrative process to find a builder began on Friday, July 18 when a tender was issued to cover the proposed works.

Planned in the late 70s, the school was not opened until the early 80s. Additions have been made to the premises since then but it is now in need of complete renovation.

Mayor Laura Castellà said: “We have to adapt it to the regulations,” with many of the existing buildings no longer meeting building or education standards.

She continued by saying there are four key areas that need dealing with. The first is that the gym is too small and is not capable of meeting the school’s needs. The second is that the asbestos used to cover some of the areas in the building needs to be removed and replaced.

All windows also need replacing with more energy-efficient units and finally, renovation of the infant classrooms is needed to bring them in line with current regulations. Amongst the changes is the need for appropriate toilet facilities.

The tender closes at the end of August, which Castellà says “if all goes well”, will see a contract awarded on September 15. The plan to upgrade the 80s school is for the work to start in November and to be complete by the end of 2023.

