Potential sale of military and technical assistance to Taiwan approved by U.S. State Department

By Chris King • 18 July 2022 • 21:01

Image of the Pentagon. Credit: Google maps - Alexander Davis

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of $108 million (€106.3m) worth of military and technical assistance to Taiwan says the Pentagon.

As reported by the Pentagon last Friday, July 15, the potential sale of military and technical assistance to Taiwan has been approved by the U.S. State Department. This aid is said to have an estimated value of $108 million (€106.3m), according to Reuters.

Although America has no official relationship with Taipei, Washington is required by US law to help defend the democratically governed island. The Joe Biden administration has assured that it will do everything it can to protect Taiwan from the constant threat posed by China.

A statement from the Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency read: “The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s vehicles, small arms, combat weapon systems, and logistical support items, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats”.

Taipei had asked for this help with spare parts for its military combat vehicles and tanks, along with logistical and technical support from the US government. As pointed out by Reuters though, no indication was given in the statement that any contract had actually been concluded or signed.

In a subsequent statement released by the Defence Ministry in Taipei, it said: “In the face of the expanding military threat of the Chinese Communists, properly maintaining equipment is as important as newly purchased weapons and equipment”. It added that it was expecting the deal to ‘become effective’ within one month.

The Biden administration has been criticised though by several business groups in the US who argue that its arms sales policy does not really address the threats posed by China’s military, and is too restrictive.

The announcement from the Defence Security Cooperation Agency was welcomed by Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council. In a statement though he commented that it looked like the administration was no longer prioritising the modernisation of Taiwan’s military, focusing instead on the sustainment and munitions support.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.