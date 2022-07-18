By Chris King • 18 July 2022 • 22:05

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

The average price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Tuesday, July 19, falls for the fourth consecutive day by 0.43 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will drop slightly by 0.43 per cent this Tuesday, July 19, compared to today, Monday, July 18. Specifically, it will stand at €213.83/MWh. This marks the fourth consecutive day of decreases.

According to provisional data from the Operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – tomorrow, stands at 142.35/MWh.

Tuesday’s maximum price will be registered between the hours 10pm and 11pm, at €182.49/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €118.49/MWh, will be between 3am and 4am.

To this price of the ‘pool’ is added the compensation of €71.48/MWh to the gas companies that has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated rate (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, they have an indexed rate.

Compared to a year ago, the price of electricity for customers at the regulated rate this Tuesday is 116.42 per cent more expensive than the €98.80/MWh on July 19, 2021.

___________________________________________________________

