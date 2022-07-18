By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 18:09

Russia reveals name of Lieutenant General in charge of Vostok troops in Ukraine Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has revealed the name of the Lieutenant General leading the “Vostok” Russian troops in Ukraine.

Russia’s commander of the “East” group in Ukraine is Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, who headed the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), from November 2020 to September 2021.

He also reportedly served in Syria and was a participant in the military actions against the invasion of Dagestan in 1999.

Russian defence minister Sergey Shoygu made an inspection visit to the “East” group, whereupon Muradov briefed Shoygu on “the current situation and the course implementation of the set tasks of crushing the adversary’s forces in its area of responsibility.”

The news follows Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, pledging the nation will not see its progress reversed due to the current sanctions it is facing due to the ongoing war with Ukraine, as reported on Monday, July 18.

