By Matthew Roscoe • 18 July 2022 • 11:44

BREAKING: Six dead in Russian shelling of Toretsk in Donetsk region. Image: Emergency Services of Ukraine

ACCORDING to the Emergency Services of Ukraine, six people have been killed following a Russian shelling attack on the Donetsk region’s Toretsk.

After Russian strikes on the eastern region of Donetsk on Monday, July 18, six people lost their lives in the town of Toretsk.

“Rescuers found and recovered the bodies of five dead people in total. Three people were rescued from the rubble and one of them died in hospital,” the emergency services announced.

#Донеччина. м. Торецьк зазнало обстрілу, зруйновано двоповерхову будівлю в якій перебували люди.

Співробітники ДСНС вилучили тіла 5 загиблих осіб, врятовано з під завалу 3 особи, одна з яких померла в лікарні. pic.twitter.com/TrUK0obX1g — DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) July 18, 2022

Videos making the rounds of social media reportedly show the moment the strike hit Toretsk.

Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) was attacked by the Russia the morning.pic.twitter.com/OH02J5wW7D — Altavista 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@na_intel) July 18, 2022

Rescuers report that as of 8.20 am, the search and recovery work was completed.

The attack on the Donetsk region comes days after it was revealed that British mercenary Paul Johnson Anthony Dominic Ury had died after being captured by the Donetsk People’s Republic.

On Friday, July 15, the death of the soldier was announced and reports suggested that while he was being held captive he complained about a number of serious illnesses, including diabetes, respiratory damage and cardiovascular problems.

According to Russian media at the time, Mr Ury reportedly suffered depression during his captivity due to London’s “disregard for even the possibility of negotiations” on the exchange.

The soldier was taken prisoner back in April while trying to break through a checkpoint of their forces, according to the Donetsk People’s Republic.

