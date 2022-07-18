By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 14:39

Switzerland claims neutrality refusing NATO request to treat wounded Ukrainians Credit: kavalenkava/Shutterstock.com

Switzerland has refused NATO’s request to treat wounded Ukrainians, as they wish to remain neutral in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Switzerland’s federal government has objected to a NATO request to treat Ukrainians wounded in the war on the grounds of neutrality, as reported by SwissInfo.

The request for Switzerland to treat wounded Ukrainians was originally made by a NATO department called the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre.

The department deals with medical evacuations from Ukraine on an international level.

Following the request, various investigations were carried out by Switzerland’s coordinated medical service, Federal Office of Public Health and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

Three weeks later the federal authorities rejected NATO’s request for the admission of wounded Ukrainians, for, what they claimed, were “legal and practical reasons.”

Switzerland’s main concerns were the violation of its status as a neutral state under international law.

The Geneva Convention and Hague Agreement of 1907 oblige any neutral state to make sure soldiers who have been treated or rehabilitated to no longer engage in warfare following their recovery.

The Swiss government also claimed it was extremely difficult to distinguish soldiers and civilians. They will instead reportedly be channeling humanitarian aid to Ukrainian hospitals.

The news follows reports of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic reportedly killing an estimated 250 foreign mercenaries, according to a report by Russia’s Ministry of Defence, on Monday, July 18.

