Tragedy in Italy as two-year-old boy dies suddenly and unexpectedly

By Anna Ellis • 18 July 2022 • 18:41

The tragedy happened in Acqui Terme in Northern Italy. Image: gabryfusetto/Shutterstock.com

The little boy’s parents noticed that he was not breathing well and rushed him to the hospital.

The tragedy happened in Acqui Terme in Northern Italy several days ago but it has only been known publicly in the last few hours according to Bigodino on Monday, July 18.

The parents rushed the two-year-old to the hospital after realising that he was not breathing well.

Once they reached the Cesare Arrigo Hospital, the two-year-old boy already appeared in a critical condition. He lost consciousness and the doctors did everything they could to save his life.

Unfortunately, they were eventually forced to give up and declared the little one dead.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has already ordered an autopsy on the little boy.

The examination will be able to establish the exact cause of death. For now, no hypothesis has been ruled out, from Covid to a possible illness.

The investigators have seized the medical records and the results of the autopsy examination will be available in the next few days.

Doctors are cooperating with the judicial authorities and it will now be necessary to exactly reconstruct the last moments of the two-year-old’s life.

This news has shocked the local community.