By Matthew Roscoe • 18 July 2022 • 16:13

WATCH: Train surrounded by wildfires during heatwave in western Spain. Image: Twitter @PacoSeoanePerez

A TERRIFYING moment was caught on camera on Monday, July 18 when a train travelling in the western part of Spain stopped for a few minutes while wildfires burned metres away.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment that the Madrid-Ferrol train in Spain stopped at Zamora-Sanabria for a few moments as passengers feared they would be engulfed by the flames of the wildfires surrounding the train outside.

Francisco Seoane Perez shared the video on Twitter.

“Moments of panic on the Madrid-Ferrol train at Zamora-Sanabria, 9:30 a.m.,” he said.

“The train continued the journey after a few minutes stopped.”

Momentos de pánico en el tren Madrid-Ferrol a la altura de Zamora-Sanabria, 9:30hs. El tren continuó el trayecto tras unos minutos parado. @renfe @adif @lavozdegalicia pic.twitter.com/YXcuBXlIJQ — Francisco Seoane Pérez (@PacoSeoanePerez) July 18, 2022

Other Twitter users noted that no one was injured.

Speaking to La Voz de Galicia, Perez, a lecturer at the Carlos III University in Madrid, said the flames were about 20 metres away on both sides of the track.

“You would look to one side and then back to the other and there would be another fire closer,” he said.

He added: “The carriage started to smell like a charcoal fire and we all started to panic. Only a few got up.”

He said that the “moment of greatest panic” did not last long as the train began to move slowly.

After arriving at its destination, Perez said: “It was nothing; we came out of hell into the light right away.”

Staff and passengers apparently didn’t make a big deal of it because according to Perez, “it was only for a few seconds and they didn’t have time to think too much. It was all just a shock.”

Multiple fires have strung up over Europe in recent weeks as temperatures sore and Spain has been one of the countries affected.

On Friday, July 15, a huge forest fire in the mountains of Costa del Sol’s Mijas.

Finally, after spreading into the neighbouring municipalities of Alhaurin el Grande and Alhaurin de la Torre, at 7.30 pm on Sunday, July 17, it was announced that the Sierra de Mijas fire had been declared stabilised.

