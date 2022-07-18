By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 13:50

UK government seizes illegal dog and horse veterinary medicines from Australia Credit: Bignai/Shutterstock.com

The UK government issued an animal medicine seizure notice in which they notified of the illegal dog and horse veterinary medicines that had been shipped from Australia, as reported on Monday, July 18.

The illegal dog and horse veterinary medicines seized by the UK government were identified by a courier company based at a Belfast depot.

The parcel was reportedly addressed to residential premises in Belfast after being shipped from Australia.

The contents of the parcel were:

3 boxes of Foliphos (100 ml bottle – injectable).

The products were detained and subsequently seized by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

This product is reportedly and injectable intended for use in dogs and horses and is not an authorised veterinary medicine in Great Britain or Northern Island.

The medicines were seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013

In addition, after an investigation was carried out, the following products were also seized by Defra Investigation Services (DIS):

1x Troxevasin 300mg

1x box labelled Hidrocortizon HF 100mg

1x box labelled Adenostazin 1.5mg

1x box labelled NO-SPA 40mg/2ml Solution for Injection

3x boxes labelled Etamsilat Zentiva 250mg

All of the seized products were all non-UK human medicines.

