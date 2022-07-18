By Anna Ellis • 18 July 2022 • 18:18
UK man found guilty of murdering daughter after purposely running her over twice. Image: Lauren Malt Facebook
The tragedy came after a row in which Malt threatened his daughter’s boyfriend with a crowbar, Eastern Daily Press confirmed on Monday, July 18.
Malt then knocked his daughter to the ground with his car, reversed over her and then drove forwards over her.
Malt has been convicted of murder at Norwich Crown Court after a two-and-a-half-week trial after a jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts.
Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, described how Malt had “reversed his car into and knocked down his daughter”.
“Having knocked her to the ground he then reversed his car over her.
“He stopped and then he drove the car forwards over her body,” he added.
“The 19-year-old was “effectively crushed to death.”
Neighbours’ CCTV captured the horrific incident and the audio recordings of the young girl screaming as she was being run over were heard by the jury.
Andrew Jackson told the juror: “What you heard there was the sound of what the prosecution say was no less than murder.”
“He used his car as a lethal weapon.”
He added: “A car when driven at speed when driven over another person is inevitably going to cause death or really serious harm. That is simply common sense.”
