Watch: Quick thinking pilot deploys airplane parachute saving lives

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 13:07
Quick thinking pilot - Image CNN grab
A quick-thinking pilot saved many lives near Bruges in Belgium after he deployed the small plane’s parachute.
The plane, which got into trouble, was headed towards a densely populated area when the pilot ejected but before doing so deployed the plane’s emergency parachute. That resulted in the plane making a soft landing on a sidewalk.
A pilot saved his own life when he deployed his small airplane's emergency parachute before crashing into a sidewalk. https://t.co/lAQMejPWQP pic.twitter.com/NO5Y9wu1NE
— CNN (@CNN) July 18, 2022
A pilot saved his own life when he deployed his small airplane's emergency parachute before crashing into a sidewalk. https://t.co/lAQMejPWQP pic.twitter.com/NO5Y9wu1NE
— CNN (@CNN) July 18, 2022
The reason for the plane’s malfunction is not yet known, with no injuries or fatalities recorded thanks to the quick-thinking pilot.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.