Watch: Quick thinking pilot deploys airplane parachute saving lives

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 13:07

Quick thinking pilot - Image CNN grab

A quick-thinking pilot saved many lives near Bruges in Belgium after he deployed the small plane’s parachute.

The plane, which got into trouble, was headed towards a densely populated area when the pilot ejected but before doing so deployed the plane’s emergency parachute. That resulted in the plane making a soft landing on a sidewalk.

A pilot saved his own life when he deployed his small airplane's emergency parachute before crashing into a sidewalk. https://t.co/lAQMejPWQP pic.twitter.com/NO5Y9wu1NE — CNN (@CNN) July 18, 2022

The reason for the plane’s malfunction is not yet known, with no injuries or fatalities recorded thanks to the quick-thinking pilot.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.