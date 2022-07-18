Watch: Quick thinking pilot deploys airplane parachute saving lives

Breaking Update: King's nephew and Love Island participant in Marbella shooting venue Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 13:07

Quick thinking pilot - Image CNN grab

A quick-thinking pilot saved many lives near Bruges in Belgium after he deployed the small plane’s parachute.

The plane, which got into trouble, was headed towards a densely populated area when the pilot ejected but before doing so deployed the plane’s emergency parachute. That resulted in the plane making a soft landing on a sidewalk.

The reason for the plane’s malfunction is not yet known, with no injuries or fatalities recorded thanks to the quick-thinking pilot.

