By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 11:13

WATCH: Russian forces shoot down their own Su-34 plane in Luhansk Credit: TikTok @vasyaba7

Russian forces have allegedly shot down one of their own Su-34 fighter planes, in Luhansk, Ukraine, as reported on Monday, July 18.

According to reports circulating on social media, Russian forces have shot down an Su-34 fighter plane belonging to their own armed forces in Ukraine’s Luhansk region.

A video of the wreckage of an Su-34 fighter plane was shared on TikTok:

Credit: TikTok @vasyaba7

Further images and footage of the plane were shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“In the Luhansk region, the Russians shot down their own Su-34 and announced this on their channels.”

To which another user responded with alleged footage of the moment the plane went down.

Credit: Twitter @u_me_reality @Flash43191300

Credit: Twitter @samotniyskhid

Further footage of the Russian Su-34 plane being shot down were shared on Twitter:

“Occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk region. Rumour has it that a plane was shot down and fell in the direction of Zimogorya. At the same time Russian groups were writing about the work of “our aviation” as something soon began to fall slowly from the sky. It landed very loudly with a bright glow.”

Оккупированный Алчевск, Луганская область Тут поговаривают, что сбили самолет, а упал он в стороне Зимогорья В это же время по руснявым группам писали о работе "нашей авиации", как вскоре что-то начало медленно падать с неба Приземлилось очень громко с ярким заревом https://t.co/LT0L50uebI pic.twitter.com/jvH3B7iFeZ — східний (@samotniyskhid) July 17, 2022

Credit: Twitter @samotniyskhid

The news of the Su-34 fighter plane allegedly being shot down by Russian forces follows reports of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry sharing a video of “Ukrainian Top Gun” pilot flying an Su-25 fighter jet on Wednesday, July 6.

