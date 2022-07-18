By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 14:11

WATCH: Russian missile strike kills 250 foreign mercenaries in Donetsk People's Republic, Ukraine Credit: Twitter @middleeasttime

A Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic has reportedly killed an estimated 250 foreign mercenaries, according to a report by Russia’s Ministry of Defence, on Monday, July 18.

Video footage of the alleged Russian missile strike in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ukraine, was shared on Twitter:

“In the DPR, the point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries was hit, up to 250 foreign mercenaries were killed.”

An official statement by Russia’s Ministry of Defence read:

“High-precision airborne missiles in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk People’s Republic, have destroyed a temporary deployment point of the so-called Ukrainian “foreign legion” mercenaries. Up to 250 foreign fighters, seven armoured vehicles and 12 special vehicles were destroyed.”

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

North Korea officially recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway state, The Donetsk People’s Republic, on July 13.

The video footage of the Russian missile strike on the Donetsk People’s Republic follows reports of Russian forces allegedly shooting down one of their own Su-34 fighter planes, in Luhansk, Ukraine, as reported on Monday, July 18.

According to reports circulating on social media, Russian forces have shot down an Su-34 fighter plane belonging to their own armed forces in Ukraine’s Luhansk region.

