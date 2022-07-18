By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 13:21

WATCH: Ukrainian Stugna-P missile hits Russian T-72B3 tank on frontline Credit: Nikita Asenov/Shutterstock.com

Footage of a Ukrainian Stugna missile hitting a Russian T-72B3 tank on the frontline of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine was shared on social media, on Monday, July 18.

“Incredible footage of a Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM hitting a Russian T-72B3 MBT tank at the frontline,” read a tweet that shared the video.

Incredible footage of a Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM hitting a Russian T-72B3 MBT at the frontline.#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ie24IXm1lf — BlueSauron👁️ (@Blue_Sauron) July 18, 2022

Credit: @Blue_Sauron

First developed in 2010 by the Much Design Bureau, the Stugna-P is a Ukrainian anti-tank guided missile system, which uses its own domestically manufactured and developed guidance device.

First produced in 1969, the T-72 tank is a family of Russian main battle tanks.

An estimated T-72 tanks have been built, with refurbishment allowing the tank to be used in various countries for decades.

It has been used in various conflicts spanning 40 countries, still being developed to this day.

The video footage of a Ukrainian Stugna missile hitting a Russian T-72B3 tank comes after Ukraine’s 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade shared footage in which it showed the destruction of four Russian artillery mounts, as reported on Monday, July 11.

The footage of the destruction of Russian artillery mounts by Ukraine’s 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Fighters of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk destroyed 4 self-propelled artillery mounts of Russians who were hitting the Mykolaiv region, – the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.”

⚡️Fighters of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk destroyed 4 self-propelled artillery mounts of Russians who were hitting the Mykolaiv region, – the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. pic.twitter.com/vyIjRyTMXU — Flash (@Flash43191300) July 11, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

