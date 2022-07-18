By Anna Ellis • 18 July 2022 • 15:18

Water now being rationed in UK supermarkets during the heatwave. Image: Shark_749/Shutterstock.com

As the heatwave hits the UK, supermarket giant Aldi has started rationing water.

The popular supermarket is now limiting customers to one type of bottled water per person the Mirror confirmed on Monday, July 18.

The heatwave is causing chaos across all of the UK.

Leicester City Council confirmed the closure of the beach and funfair due to the heat on Twitter on Sunday, July 17, in a tweet that read: “Please note that Leicester’s beach and funfair on Humberstone Gate will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as the Met Office issues its first ever Red warning for exceptional heat.”

Please note that Leicester's beach and funfair on Humberstone Gate will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as the Met Office issues its first ever Red warning for exceptional heat.#UKHeatwave #Heatwave More here: https://t.co/dAAeS8HzIY pic.twitter.com/JWc545TLXe — Leicester City Council (@Leicester_News) July 17, 2022

Deputy City Mayor, Piara Singh Clair, said: “In these extreme temperatures, the sand on our beach would be far too hot for children to play in.”

“In the interests of our customers’ wellbeing and the safety of our staff, we have decided to close these attractions on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19.”

“While this extreme weather continues, we would advise people to seek out the shade and, weather permitting, we hope to reopen the City Beach and the funfair on Wednesday, July 20.”

Professor Ivan Brown, Director of Public Health, said: “These high temperatures can have adverse health effects, so it’s really important that people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines.”

“Drink plenty of water, walk in the shade, avoid physical exertion in the hottest part of the day and try to avoid drinking alcohol, as this will make you more dehydrated.”

“With a bit of common sense, we can stay safe in the heat,” he added.

