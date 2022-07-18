Why are more people learning to trade than ever before?

By EWN • 18 July 2022 • 15:30

The appeal of trading in the Stock Market

More and more people are finding alternative ways to make money these days. Whether it’s setting up their own business or unique ways of making an income online, they are certainly a lot more possibilities than ever before. Trading is one of the most popular ways people have started trying to do this. People make money by trading stocks and making predictions on whether the price will go up or down. This can be done with stocks of companies and cryptocurrency. It can also be done through forex trading, and foreign exchange, where currencies can be traded.

Why is there a sudden interest in trading?

The biggest surge in trading can be attributed to more people being at home and having a lot more spare time. Recent world events resulted in many people sitting at home for long periods of time with nothing to do. Those looking to make money whilst sitting in the comfort of their home looked to the world of online trading. Stories of people making good money by simply clicking a button piqued the interest of many.

Why learning about the Stock Market is important

Having a good understanding of the financial world will help make your money go further. This is important as it will help you manage your savings for the future and it also means that you can eventually retire at a comfortable age. There are lots of different ways you can invest your money in the stock market, from single company stocks to mutual funds, index funds, and bonds. Understanding all of these different ways that you can invest your money will enable you to make smart decisions that will set you up for a bright future. It also allows you to spread out your savings in multiple avenues so you aren’t putting all of your eggs into one basket

What are Mutual Funds and Index Funds?

With Mutual funds, a company takes money from lots of people and invests it into things like bonds and stocks. These funds are managed by professionals that are constantly analyzing the stock market to make smart investments with your money. The company that you have a mutual fund with will also spread your investment across many different businesses and industries which makes the investment more reliable. Another benefit of mutual funds is that you can access the money you have invested in them whenever you like so you aren’t locked out of the savings. If the company managing your savings has invested in dividend stocks, then you can receive a dividend payment simply by being a part of that mutual fund.

Index funds are similar to mutual funds in that they contain multiple stocks. With index funds, they are set up to track the overall stock market. This is done by investing in the top-performing stocks at a certain time, such as the S&P 500 which tracks the leading 500 companies in the US. Investing in index funds has been described as a passive and sound investment strategy.

What are the different ways to trade in the Stock Market?

Scalping

Scalping refers to a method of trading in the stock market that is short-term. People using this technique will only hold onto the stock they have invested in for between a few seconds to a few minutes. This method of trading is most commonly used by those trading currencies as the foreign exchange market is very volatile and moves quickly.

Scalping is also usually done during the busiest part of the day when there is a lot of trading going on. This is because the price is a lot more volatile and can move much quicker when there is a lot of trading occurring. This method is described as being fast-paced and requires a good understanding of how the market functions. It also requires you to be on the ball and ready to act when there is a sudden move on the market.

Day Trading

Day trading refers to a method of trading where you invest in a stock but only hold it for that day. Those that day trade will get out of their position before the end of the trading day and will not hold the investment overnight. Day traders most commonly hold the investment for a few minutes up to a few hours. Those using this trading technique analyze how the market is performing and make adjustments to their investments throughout the day. There are a number of ways to help you make decisions on investments for day trading such as technical analysis and sticking to fundamentals. Some of the technical analysis parameters include the Stochastic Oscillator, the RSI (relative strength index), and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence).

Swing Trading

Swing trading refers to those making investments and holding on to them for days or even weeks. With this method of trading, you won’t need to be constantly analysing your position in the market and is slightly less stressful than the short-term methods such as scalping and day trading.

Position Trading

Position trading is regarded as a long-term method of trading where people make investments and hold them for much longer periods of time. This can be anywhere between a few weeks to a few months and even over a number of years.

Those using this method of trading won’t have to worry about small changes in stock prices as they are in it for the long haul, because they don’t plan on pulling their investment out any time soon, they won’t be staring at their monitor all day watching the price action movement.

