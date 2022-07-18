Wolves, Besiktas and Alavés play a triangular tournament in La Nucía

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 22:45

Andres Roldan, dtor. general Marbella Football Center, Vicente Balaguer, director. General CF La Nucía and Bernabé Cano, Mayor of La Nucía - Image La Nucia Council

The La Nucia Summer Cup will see Premier League club Wolves square against Turkish giants Besiktas and Spanish second division club Deportivo Alavés.

The matches, which will be played between July 10 and 26, will take place at the Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium in La Nucia on the Northern Costa Blanca.

Bernabé Cano , Mayor of La Nucía,.said “Football fans have a unique opportunity with “La Nucía Summer Cup” to watch top international level football at the Estadi Olímpic with three attractive matches. We will have Wolves from the Premier League, Turkish Besiktas, one of the most successful teams in the Ottoman league, and Deportivo Alavés, from the Spanish Second Division, but who have just been relegated and have a great team to return to the first division. Tickets are selling at a good rate, so I recommend those interested to pick them up as soon as possible.”

Tickets are available from https://cflanucia.compralaentrada.com/eventos/, but be quick with many British and those expats living in the area likely to snap up the tickets.

The event forms part of the city’s goal to turn it into an international destination for soccer stages and matches, with more games planned for the future in the newly improved facilities.

The matches to be played are as follows:

Wednesday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. Wolves vs. D. Alavés

Saturday, July 23 at 7:00 p.m. Wolves vs. Beskitas

Tuesday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. Besiktas vs. D. Alavés

Although the weather may not be playing ball, the games are certainly going to be exciting with all three teams having a point to prove.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.